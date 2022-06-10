Columbia community gathers for Movies in the Park to watch Soul.

Chainelle Moore waits with her daughter, nephews and nieces, from left, Ariana, Geriniza, Zelia and Maria to watch "Soul" in Cosmo Park on Friday in Columbia. Moore said she enjoyed being there to watch the movie with her family in such a beautiful environment.
Trisha Miller shares a family picture with her mother, Tanya Freelon, left, and her grandmother Canine Briscoe on Friday in Columbia. Trisha’s entire family came to Cosmo Park together for Movies in the Park and said it is a valuable time for them.
Families, friends, couples and dogs gathered in Cosmo Park to watch the movie "Soul." Concessions and food trucks are available at Movies in the Park. The next movie, "Encanto," will be shown on July 8.