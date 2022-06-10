 Skip to main content
Columbia community gets together to watch 'Soul' during Movies in the Park

Families, friends, couples and dogs gathered in Cosmo Park to watch the movie "Soul." Concessions and food trucks are available at Movies in the Park. The next movie, "Encanto," will be shown on July 8.

Chainelle Moore waits with her daughter, nephews

Chainelle Moore waits with her daughter, nephews and nieces, from left, Ariana, Geriniza, Zelia and Maria to watch "Soul" in Cosmo Park on Friday in Columbia. Moore said she enjoyed being there to watch the movie with her family in such a beautiful environment.
Mark Lefler sells popcorn in Cosmo Park

Mark Lefler sells popcorn Friday during Movies in the Park in Cosmo Park in Columbia. “The best thing for me is serving popcorn for people,” Lefler said.
Aspen Hankson, left, and Eponine Hankson share lollipops

Aspen Hankson, left, and Eponine Hankson share lollipops before the movie starts on Friday in Columbia. They often come to Cosmo Park to play with other kids and enjoy the nature.
Trisha Miller shares a family picture with her mother

Trisha Miller shares a family picture with her mother, Tanya Freelon, left, and her grandmother Canine Briscoe on Friday in Columbia. Trisha’s entire family came to Cosmo Park together for Movies in the Park and said it is a valuable time for them.
