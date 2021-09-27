The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent endorsement of Pfizer booster shots for Americans 65 and older and ”otherwise vulnerable” Americans has left some confused over who is and who isn’t eligible to receive the booster. In Columbia, that has led to local health organizations piecing together their own information.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services authorized the boosters for eligible people Monday evening, according to a news release.
The department was waiting on “clarification from the CDC regarding eligible groups,” Lisa Cox, media contact for Missouri Health and Senior Services said via email Monday afternoon.
The CDC has recommended any individuals in the 65-plus age group get the booster shot, as well as anyone in the 50 to 64 age group with “underlying conditions.” The CDC has also said anyone in the 18 to 49 age group with underlying conditions “may benefit.”
Also among those eligible are people who are at a “high risk of occupational exposure.” Laura Morris, co-chair of MU Health Care’s vaccine committee said that can encompass a wide range of people. Teachers, day-care workers and nurses have been among those specifically named.
Although the state hasn’t authorized the vaccine booster, health organizations with a medical director may act independently of the state to administer the booster.
“We are up and running and capable of giving those booster doses right now,” Morris said Monday. ”... The word booster is being used a lot, which implies that people’s immunity needs to be boosted back up. In reality, what we’re seeing is an adjustment to the timing and dosage schedule.”
It remains unclear whether boosters will become a recurring event. Morris said that observation of “at least four months and maybe even into next year” will be required to see how the virus and people’s immune systems respond.
MU Health Care is prepared to roll out thousands of boosters, Morris said.
The boosters are to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary dose. While the vaccine remains over 90% effective at preventing serious infections, its effectiveness at preventing infections in general falls off from about 95% to about 76% after six months, Morris said.
MU Health Care also anticipates that a booster shot for individuals who received the Moderna vaccine is likely to be authorized soon.
Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services is also operating independent of the state.
“Our orders have changed even though the state’s have not,” Sara Humm, public information specialist for the department said Monday.
The county has “recently shifted away” from COVID-19 vaccine clinics to start its flu shot clinics, Humm said, although the county encourages anyone thinking about getting the booster to “have that conversation with their primary health provider now.”
Both MU Health Care and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services have stressed that the most necessary measure is still primary vaccinations.
“We need people to help us take that next step forward,” Humm said.