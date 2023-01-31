The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) has received a $50,000 grant from the Veterans United Foundation that will go toward renovations for their Kinney Point Resource Center as part of their development plans.

This funding comes after the CHA received previous grants for the construction of 24 housing units at their Kinney Point Affordable Housing Development, the CHA announced in a news release Tuesday. That housing development is adjacent to their resource center located at 7 E. Sexton Road.

