The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) has received a $50,000 grant from the Veterans United Foundation that will go toward renovations for their Kinney Point Resource Center as part of their development plans.
This funding comes after the CHA received previous grants for the construction of 24 housing units at their Kinney Point Affordable Housing Development, the CHA announced in a news release Tuesday. That housing development is adjacent to their resource center located at 7 E. Sexton Road.
The CHA plans to use their resource center for Columbia Housing Authority families and youth, according to the news release. Their new grant will fund the center’s renovations, which will include a new roof and HVAC.
Randy Cole, the CEO of Columbia Housing Authority, said they will start on the developments sometime this summer after they close on financing at the end of April. He added that the facility renovations should begin in the next few days.
“I would imagine we would start moving ground in mid-to-late summer of this year and start seeing those housing units going up,” Cole said. “It'll be really exciting.”
CHA’s Kinney Point development is part of their 5-Year Strategic Plan. According to the news release, the plan is said to include a goal of “renovating CHA’s remaining public housing and expanding CHA’s affordable housing portfolio through additional development.”
Cole said the development is important to their plan in the midst of the housing crisis.
“We've seen a significant increase in demand for our housing services,” Cole said. “So the Kinney Point development will be another great place for us to have additional really high quality units for families that need our housing.”
Once the renovations and developments are completed, Kinney Point will have 24 new housing units that will vary in size and will all be affordable and energy-efficient.
In the news release, CHA said they anticipate that “the units will directly impact over 400 individuals throughout the next 25 years.”
On top of the new housing, the recent funding for the resource center will also help provide extra community space that will offer necessary programs and services for CHA families and youth, according to the news release.