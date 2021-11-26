A Columbia man sustained serious injuries after he was involved in two consecutive accidents late Thursday afternoon.
The 43-year-old was in a single vehicle rollover crash in the 2000 block of Old Highway 63 during in which his vehicle left the roadway and drove into a ditch, according to a city news release.
After the crash, he made his way back into the roadway on foot when he was struck by a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by a 24-year old. That driver wasn't injured.
The name of the 43-year-old is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Columbia Police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.