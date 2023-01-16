Columbia’s local NAACP chapter honored Martin Luther King Jr. with an event focused on generational struggles for civil rights.
The event, which began at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens before proceeding to the Second Missionary Baptist Church, focused on King’s legacy and building a bridge to connect generations in the fight for civil rights.
Mary A. Ratliff, president of the Columbia chapter of the NAACP, gave the opening speech at the memorial site. Ratliff emphasized King’s role in the civil rights movement and how he “played such a major role in our lives.”
“But we are still fighting the good fight, because we have not arrived, as you all know,” she told the crowd of several dozen.
Before the crowd moved to Second Missionary Baptist Church, Bishop Russel Freeman spoke about “chaos” in Columbia, citing recent homicides.
Freeman told the audience that these problems are not new, but rather the product of ongoing trends, which he argued make community engagement an even more critical step to help Columbia move from “chaos to a more loving community.”
Columbia resident Robert Fisher said that current events also inspired him to attend the event for the first time.
“With all the social unrest in the world and in the United States, I think it’s important to remember Martin Luther King,” he said.
Fisher added that he hoped the event and King’s teachings would help foster fellowship and community in Columbia.
Following the speeches, the crowd formed a procession of over 50 cars to the church. There, additional community members including Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, former mayor Brian Treece and Missouri State Representative David Tyson Smith joined the event.
Mayor Buffaloe spoke to the crowd about the importance of honoring King’s legacy beyond the holiday.
“He was all about community and service. We talk about the day of service in honor of him and his birthday, but we [need to] provide service every day,” Buffaloe said in an interview. “We need to remember his voice and his teachings every day, not just at this time.”
As part of the Columbia NAACP chapter’s goal to begin passing the torch to the next generation, Ratliff said that the organization is working on training more young residents to continue pushing for equality in Columbia and beyond.
During one of her speeches at the church, Ratliff also brought several families from the crowd to stand beside her and encouraged the children to “save our democracy by catching onto the bridge that our ancestors have built for us.”
As part of his keynote address, the Rev. Donald Ray MacNeal built on the theme of intergenerational bridge-building. MacNeal stressed that King followed in his father’s footsteps as a pastor and civil rights leader and Columbia families should lead by example as well.
As part of the day of service in King’s honor, the NAACP also coordinated for meals to be provided to people experiencing homelessness in Columbia.