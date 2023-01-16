Columbia’s local NAACP chapter honored Martin Luther King Jr. with an event focused on generational struggles for civil rights.

The event, which began at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens before proceeding to the Second Missionary Baptist Church, focused on King’s legacy and building a bridge to connect generations in the fight for civil rights.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Education and Health reporter, spring 2023. Studying environmental journalism. Reach me at ceilidhkern@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you