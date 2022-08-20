The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department showcased the updated parks and trails master plan at its first public input meeting Saturday at the Columbia Farmers Market.
The master plan includes updates to neighborhood parks, trails and open space plans and serves as a guide for future development. The last update was in 2013.
The department set up maps showing where it plans to build new parks and trails throughout the city. Parks and Recreation staff talked to interested residents about the updates and what they would mean for the community.
One of the plan’s main goals is to connect as many neighborhoods as possible to a trail or park. This means building newer trails and connecting them to some of the already existing trails around the city.
The department is aiming to create a 30-mile loop of trails around the city, said Janet Godon, a planner with Columbia Parks and Recreation.
Another goal is to to create more green space and build more parks in neighborhoods that are not within walking distance from an existing park.
“Most of the city of Columbia is circled by parks currently, but you have some holes in places, and that’s where we try to come up with priorities,” said Mike Snyder, park planning and development superintendent.
The updated master plan also showed the land that the department would like to use in the future, including high-priority areas, followed by secondary priority areas and so on. These areas resemble a “wish list” for the department, Godon said.
The passage of the city’s park sales tax helps make all this possible because the tax allocates funding for new parks and trails in Columbia for the next 10 years.
Before attempting to get the master plan fully approved by the City Council, Columbia Parks and Recreation would like to get as much feedback from the community as possible. The department will host public input meetings at various locations from now until the end of September, and people can also submit feedback online.