Columbia police arrested Koda Alshawn Coats, 35, of Columbia on Friday for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and a federal probation violation warrant.
Members of the department’s Special Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshals Service had been attempting to locate Coats in relation to outstanding warrants for his arrest in connection with an incident that occurred on Feb. 16. In the area of the 600 block of Talon Drive, a report of shots fired sent one person to the hospital.
The investigation led detectives to the 1400 block of South Sonora Drive. After a short standoff, Coats surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.