Columbia police are searching for what they believe to be a single suspect in two attempted home invasions, with the second leaving a woman hospitalized with a gunshot wound.
The incidents occurred Tuesday morning within a two-hour period in a 2-mile radius of Pendelton Street and East Forest Avenue, police said during a Tuesday news conference.
Officers warn residents living in the areas of Forest Avenue, Garth Avenue, Pendelton Street, Hickman Avenue and Providence Road to watch for suspicious activity.
“Lock your home, check your windows and make sure some form of exterior lighting is on,” Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said.
The first incident occurred at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of Pendelton Street.
A woman said a man in a white T-shirt was looking through the living room and bathroom windows. She screamed, then gathered other household occupants to hide together and called 911, police said at the conference.
The subject ran, heading west before officers arrived, police said. Officers found an open window at the house, which the occupants told police was previously closed.
The second incident happened at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday at a home on East Forest Avenue. A woman, 38, said a man entered her home through a window and began making sexual advances toward her, police said.
The woman screamed, “Leave,” causing the man to flee, police said. The man fired a gun into the house, hitting the woman as she called 911.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday, police said at the conference.
Columbia Police Department describes the suspect as a heavy-set man in his early 30s with a buzz hair cut. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts and red shoes.
It is believed the suspect may have access to a gray, four-door sedan.
“Due to both incidents happening within a 2-mile radius and only two hours apart and descriptions from both victims being similar, it is likely that the same suspect was involved in both incidents,” Hunter said.
Police are seeking security camera footage from any area residents for possible images of the suspect.
“Obviously this person has been in this area, and if there are people out there that recognize the behavior, or if someone they know has been acting differently who matches this description, we would appreciate a call,” said Chief Geoff Jones.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.