Columbia Police Department will host a training center open house Saturday as part of its months-long recruitment campaign to address staff shortages.
The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Regional Training Center at 5001 Meyer Industrial Drive, according to a joint news release from the department and the city of Columbia.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about the police department's operations can attend.
"This is not only a prime recruiting opportunity, but also a great chance to connect with the community," said acting Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter, according to the release. "People can stop by, learn more about what we do on a daily basis and get a different perspective on law enforcement."
Representatives from the city's SWAT team, Crisis Negotiation Team, K-9 Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators will present at the open house.
Attendees will also get a closer look at the BearCat SWAT vehicle and mobile command post, as well a K-9 demonstration.
In August, Columbia Police Department swore in nine new officers. The department currently has six recruits enrolled in the Law Enforcement Training Institute's fall academy.