Columbia Police are investigating after a person was assaulted and robbed of his phone Tuesday night.
The incident occurred outside of The Lofts apartment building, where police responded around 10:50 p.m., according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
Police said the victim was accosted by two men while standing outside of The Lofts. One of the suspects punched the victim, causing him to drop his phone, and then picked up the phone. Both suspects then walked away southbound on Ninth Street.
No other injuries or missing items were reported. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
In a series of text messages and emails, MUPD sent out alerts about the crime Tuesday night, warning people to stay away from the area.
If you have any information regarding the robbery, contact the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS for anonymity.