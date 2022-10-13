The Columbia Police Department has confirmed Patricia Kelly, 59, as the victim in a homicide at 1711 High Quest Drive.

Officers reported she had been restrained and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, according to the probable cause statement released Tuesday. Police discovered evidence of suspicious activity Monday afternoon after a concerned roommate reported Kelly missing.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community and Special Sections reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Biochemistry and Journalism Reach me at alliesantini@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • City/county government reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and English. Reach me at evylewis@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you