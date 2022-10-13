The Columbia Police Department has confirmed Patricia Kelly, 59, as the victim in a homicide at 1711 High Quest Drive.
Officers reported she had been restrained and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, according to the probable cause statement released Tuesday. Police discovered evidence of suspicious activity Monday afternoon after a concerned roommate reported Kelly missing.
Kelly was described as "frail, disabled" and someone "who can barely walk," according to the probable cause statement.
Police could not identify the victim immediately and waited until Thursday to publicly confirm her identity in a news release from Columbia police.
"We extend our condolences to Patricia’s family and friends,” Lt. Rick Horrell said in a video statement on Twitter, “and our thanks to everyone involved in helping confirm her identity.”
Adam A. Conner, 37, faces second-degree murder charges after Kelly’s body was found in his garage closet in a north Columbia home.
Conner had an initial hearing Wednesday after his arrest. Judge Stephanie Morrell read his charges and the potential penalties he faces, including up to four years for tampering with evidence and 10-30 years or life in prison for a second-degree murder charge.
Conner was denied bond. His next hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 10.
Missourian reporter Evy Lewis contributed to this article.