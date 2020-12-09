Columbia Police will make more traffic stops for impaired driving and other hazardous moving violations this month, the department said in a news release.
Hazardous moving violations include speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign or traffic light, failing to yield, and anything else that can increase the risk of a crash. These moving violations accounted for 47% of car crashes in Columbia in 2019, according to the release.
Police will also increase traffic stops for impaired driving. There have been 190 arrests for driving under the influence so far in 2020. There were 365 such arrests last year.
Signs of driving under the influence include swerving, rapidly accelerating and narrowly missing objects such as road signs.
The traffic stop initiative is funded by Missouri's Department of Transportation's Division of Highway Safety.