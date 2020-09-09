Members of the Columbia Police Department presented Columbia City Council with a status report on the department's community policing strategy before Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
Police Chief Geoff Jones noted he was not unveiling a new plan but was updating councilmembers on what the department presented in December of last year.
“Although we have made progress, that progress is based on input we have had for years,” he said. “We’re here to tell you the progress we’ve made on what we’re already doing.”
Among the ways the department has made progress, Jones said:
- Adding eight additional sub beats to the existing eight beats.
- Working with MU to examine traffic stop data from the vehicle stop committee.
- Working with the NAACP on recruiting young people to law enforcement work.
Jones said much of community policing strategy depends on community input and citizens responding and communicating with the police department.
“If you’re waving at the cops, they should be waving back,” he said at a meeting last year with activist group Race Matters, Friends. “They should be getting out of the car and talking to you.”
Community policing — what it is and how it should be executed — has been in contention for years in Columbia. The department has long asserted it would need to hire significantly more officers to be able to deliver on community policing. The city's fiscal 2021 budget includes funding to hire additional police officers, especially to focus on a new mental health collaboration between the police and health departments, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Meanwhile, traffic stop data has repeatedly shown that Black drivers are pulled over disproportionately compared to white drivers in Columbia.
Sterling Brown, director of outreach with the Peoples Defense, was at the City Council meeting with Vice President Erika Lynn. Brown said he wasn't entirely convinced the council was taking community policing seriously.
Brown said he has met with members of the council to discuss community policing and to provide feedback and input from his group. He said he hasn't seen council members or Jones directly communicate with citizens or provide responses to people who have raised concerns.