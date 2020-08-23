The grass prairie crackled like popcorn on a hot stove as charred debris floated in the smoky air.
Columbia Public Schools partnered with the state Department of Conservation to burn a prairie early Friday afternoon at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School.
The event was the third in a series of educational lessons for Columbia Public Schools faculty and the only one so far where staff went hands-on out in the field. Nine teachers from seven schools took part.
Teachers will be able to use what they learned at the event to educate students about the ecology in their own backyards.
“In our curriculum, we have the kids come out and try to identify the diversity,” said Mike Szydlowski, the K-12 science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools. Teachers will talk about the plant life cycle, and students can collect seeds in the prairie.
“And so we’re doing all this to just preserve this, so the kids can keep exploring.”
Missouri Department of Conservation staff led the event and supplied equipment to carry out the procedures. Teachers donned leather gloves and divided into two crews, both standing on opposite sides of the 1½-acre prairie.
A member in each crew used a drip torch — a red canister with a metal nozzle — to create a flame and ignite the weeds. The remaining seven teachers used rakes and “flappers” — polls with a floppy rubber mat attached — to control unwanted flame spread.
Certain weather variables have to be correct in order to safely burn the prairie. Humidity and wind speed and direction are important factors that can determine a good or bad day to burn grass.
According to Robert Hemmelgarn, the Department of Conservation’s spokesperson, prairie management helps to maintain healthy ecological balance. Contrary to a tradition of humans preventing fires, the resurgence of prairie burning is part of an ecological approach to land conservation.
“It’s a regenerative process, and depending on the time of year that you burn, it will impede certain species and benefit other species,” Hemmelgarn said.
Hemmelgarn said it is important to educate Missouri residents to empower them to care for their own land.
“These are practices that people can take home and use on their own property ... That’s how we make real change across the state. Ninety percent of land in Missouri is privately owned.
“So people have to know how to do appropriate land care for their own property; it’s the best way we can make a difference.”