Columbia Public Works reported that 85% of residential areas were passable Friday morning after 9.9 inches of snowfall the two days prior.
John Ogan, spokesperson for the Public Works Department, said all roads were expected to be in passable condition by Friday evening.
Roads are considered passable when "at least one travel lane is accessible for a front wheel drive vehicle traveling at speeds well below the normal posted speed limits," according to a news release from the city.
A 40-person plow crew was deployed at 7 a.m. Friday, focusing on plowing neighborhood and priority roads. Temperatures were expected to rise to nearly 30 degrees, which will activate the salt that has already been poured.
Motorists should continue to drive with caution after the snow turns to slush because slush can make driving conditions slippery.
This weekend is expected to be clear and warmer than the past few days, with highs nearing 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Priority road parking restrictions were lifted around 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Columbia Public Works.