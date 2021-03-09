American Airlines and United Airlines are both adding flights in May to and from Columbia Regional Airport.
American will resume direct flights to Chicago, and United will add a trip to Denver for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.
Currently, American has direct flights between Columbia and Dallas, and United has scheduled flights to and from Chicago.
According to the American Airlines flight booking website, four nonstop flights between Columbia and Chicago will begin May 6.
The United Airlines booking site indicates there will be one direct flight between Columbia and Denver, also beginning May 6
These flights will become available as Columbia prepares to hold the True/False Film Fest from May 5 to 9, and MU holds its first in-person commencement ceremonies since the pandemic began a year ago.
The additional flights could potentially lead to an increase in passenger revenue that will help fund the $26.6 million passenger terminal, now under construction and expected to be completed by summer 2022.