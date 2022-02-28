Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
A third round of winter weather hit Columbia on Thursday, which affected schools, businesses and transportation. Feb. 22, 2022 was a rare palindrome date called "Twosday", where all the numbers read the same backward and forward. It was announced that a new Schnucks location is set to open at Battle Crossing on March 23.
In case you missed it:
Ukrainian MU student Vlad Sazehn first learned about Russia’s bombing when he received a text from his girlfriend, Ayla, who lives in Kharkiv. Russian missiles struck parts of the city, sending his immediate family and Ayla into an underground bomb shelter.
Giving Song is a music therapy provider in Columbia that serves those with medical and developmental disorders. Kojo Wiredu, 14, and his brother Kwame, 16, belong to a rock band therapy group that helps them with communication and self-expression.
Columbia residents and MU students gathered outside Columbia City Hall, calling for peace and solidarity as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues. The vigil was put on by Mid-Missouri Peaceworks and the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation.
Keith Kelley was the only athlete of fifteen Hickman High Kewpies to miss the school’s signing day. Kelley instead chose to celebrate with his loved ones, especially, his mother, Karen Kelley, who he can attribute his hard work and dedication to.
Around CoMo this week:
7 p.m. Tuesday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church: MU School of Music’s Nova Singers will perform for the annual Art and Music Concert.
Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, in the Columbia Public Library lobby: The Friends of the Columbia Library will host its regular book sale.
7-8 p.m. Thursday, on Zoom: Enjoy an evening concert with Grammy-nominated artist Tom Chapin.
Quote:
“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” -Maya Angelou
Have a great week!