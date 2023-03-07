The city of Columbia hosted an open house Tuesday night to collect public input on potential changes to the current recycling system.
City engineers and representatives from RRT Design & Construction , a consultant for the city, were available to hear feedback directly from residents.
Matt Nestor, the community relations specialist for Columbia, said the city hopes to improve the overall efficiency of the recycling program.
"We're looking at how we can make ... all the aspects of recycling, from collections down to separations, more efficient and better for the community in general," Nestor said.
Nestor specifically outlined the city's dual-stream recycling process - which separates paper and cardboard from plastic, cans and jars - as an aspect of recycling that could be updated.
Representatives for the potential project also focused on recycling's impact on the environment and invited residents to suggest changes to the city's Climate Action Plan, which was adopted in 2019 to help combat climate change.
"Managing recycling and solid waste are key components to meeting our climate action goals," said Eric Hempel, manager of the Columbia Office of Sustainability.
At the meeting, residents were encouraged to fill out a public input survey, which is also available at BeHeard.Como.Gov.
According to Nestor, it's unknown how long the survey will be available for comment. However, any proposed changes will be brought to council on May 16.