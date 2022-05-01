 Skip to main content
Columbia residents plant their feet at annual arboretum sale

Dan Ownbey gathers up a selection of plants on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park

Dan Ownbey gathers a selection of plants Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Ownbey and his wife, Julia Kostelny, shopped together at the plant sale.

Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted its third annual Stephens Lake Park Arboretum plant sale Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The arboretum, comprising the whole park, is accredited for its 100+ labeled species of trees and community programs. Ryan Russell, a horticulturist with Columbia Parks and Recreation, said the proceeds from selling these extra plants go into the arboretum. Russell could be found at the plant sale talking about the different plant species while helping people pick out the best plants for them. “I just love the trees and shrubs,” Russell said.

Columbia residents gather at the third annual Stephens Lake Park Arboretum

Columbia residents gather at the third annual Stephens Lake Park Arboretum plant sale Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The plant sale provided an opportunity to purchase trees, shrubs and pollinator plants and to learn more about the arboretum.
Ware oak saplings are presented for sale on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park

Ware oak saplings are presented for sale Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. These trees were among the many plants available at the annual sale.
Julia Kostelny picks out a selection of plants

Julia Kostelny picks out a selection of plants to purchase Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Kostelny said she planned on starting a new garden with her husband. “We also wanted to support the community,” Kostelny said.
From left, Ryan Russell helps Linda Mongler find something to complete her garden

From left, Ryan Russell helps Linda Mongler find something to complete her garden Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Russell, a horticulturist with Columbia Parks and Recreation, actively works to maintain the arboretum and create opportunities for residents to engage with the program.
