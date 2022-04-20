The Rev. Raymond Hayes was an honest man with strong convictions, but his ability to communicate with just about anyone is what set him apart from others.
“He seemed to understand (people), and when he talked to them, they seemed to understand him,” said Celestine Hayes, his wife of over 56 years.
Hayes, a retired teacher, pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church, and a prominent member of the Black community in Columbia, died April 11. He was 80 years old.
Hayes was born March 10, 1942, in Cairo, Illinois, and his family moved to Columbia shortly after he was born. He called Columbia home for most of his life, only living out of the city for about six of his adult years.
The couple met when he was 15 years old and when she was 14. They attended St. Luke and became friends through the youth groups. The couple married in 1965 and had three sons: Raymond Walker II, Damon and Sean.
Hayes attended Douglass School, which was a school for Black students during segregation, through the 10th grade. He voluntarily transferred to Hickman High School for his last two years and was one of the first students to desegregate Columbia Public Schools in 1958.
He spent a long career as a teacher in Columbia Public Schools and as a preacher at St. Luke. Family members and friends said his good communication skills helped him in both careers.
Church work
The current pastor of St. Luke United Methodist Church, the Rev. John Rice, remembers Hayes as a modest and encouraging man from his five years preaching at the church and their time together as United Methodist pastors serving in the Missouri Conference.
When Rice started at the church, he said Hayes was kind and encouraging. He saw Hayes’ impact on the congregation and the Columbia community right away.
“When a man is a pastor of a church for 36 years, his ministry covers a lot of generations of families,” Rice said. “He becomes an influence in his community, and Rev. Hayes certainly has.”
Rice said Hayes was responsible for the congregation’s building on Ash Street. The previous building was old and small for the congregation.
Hayes also brought support and awareness to those living with HIV/AIDS and their families through Columbia churches and participated in groups to preserve Black culture and heritage .
Impact on students
Hayes and his wife were both teachers in the Columbia Public Schools. Hayes taught social studies at Jefferson Junior High School and became the district’s multiethnic coordinator and director of the Secondary Learning Center (now Douglass High School).
In his 25 years in education, he was able to leave long-lasting impacts on his students.
Stacey Baker had Hayes as her seventh grade world cultures teacher at Jefferson Junior High School. Hayes was one of a handful of teachers who stuck out to her during her time in school.
“Anytime that you have specific teachers that you just always remember, I think that just indicates that they made an impact on your life,” she said.
Baker described him as loving and kind to everyone. She remembers the positive classroom environment and how Hayes always made it fun.
At school, Hayes cared for the students and helped them learn and use techniques to do that in the classroom, Celestine Hayes said.
In the church, he was always happy meeting with people, and he loved people.
“I think he had the personality for both. I’m happy that he got to do both, teaching and preaching,” she said.
Hayes has been awarded and honored for his work in the Columbia. Some of these awards includ: a 2005 award from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Association; a 2013 Community Champions Award from Fun City Youth Academy; and a Hickman High School Alumni Association 2021 “Super Kewps” award.
While Hayes will have a long-lasting impact on those he has ministered, taught and shared his compassion with, Celestine Hayes remembers him for their years of memories camping, visiting family across the country and celebrating Christmas Eve together.
“I’m so happy that our lives entwined,” she said, “and I’m happy that we were able to live as we did.”
Family and friends are invited to visit 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Hayes’ funeral takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.