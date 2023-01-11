A 20-year-old Columbia woman was arrested on suspicion of with second degree homicide after police found human remains in a neighborhood on the city's north side.
Emma Adams was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse, police said.
The investigation began after police were called to a welfare check about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at MU's Hudson Hall. Police said the investigation led to discovery of human remains in the 2400 block of Bentley Court, a neighborhood near Creasy Springs Road on the city's north side.
The remains could not be immediately identified, although police say investigators have a good idea of who the victim is.
This is a developing story.