A 20-year-old Columbia woman was arrested on suspicion of with second degree homicide after police found human remains in a neighborhood on the city's north side.

Emma Adams was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse, police said.

