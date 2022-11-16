Columbia youth mountain biking team offers community and competition

John Huffington adjusts Kaid Shaw’s helmet before entering the trail during a practice on Oct. 19, at Cosmo Park in Columbia. Huffington and Shaw both won the team’s Turkey Vulture Award for Tenacity for Raptors who “embraced many challenges this season, shouldered them with smiles and kept soaring.”
LEFT: Blake Morris sets up water bottles for him and his teammates to jump over on Oct. 19, at Cosmo Park in Columbia. At the end of every practice the team compliments each other and chants, “Who are we? Raptors! What do we do? Ride bikes! What do we say? Kaw-ka!”
RIGHT: Blake Morris jumps over water bottles on Oct. 19, at Cosmo Park in Columbia. Columbia Parks and Recreation has plans to build a bike park in Cosmo Park to include features such as a mountain bike skills course, an asphalt pump track and a cyclocross event space
From left, Ari Middelkoop, Nicholas Moore and Ian Daniels-Teixeiro look at Daniels-Teixeiro’s phone between races at their competition on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. At certain race locations like Highlandville, competitors have the opportunity to camp on the competition grounds.
COMO Raptors coach Mike Stornello, left, and Jason Sutherland get Sydney Sutherland’s bike ready for her race on Oct. 9 at Binder Park in Jefferson City. “I’m helping him get it adjusted so Sydney can rock it,” Stornello said.
Lawrence Simonson puts on his son Liam Simonson’s glove before is race on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. Lawrence Simonson, who is also team coach, ensured Liam was cooled down with ice before his race on the warm autumn day.
Marlowe Weis, right, takes a turn in the first couple minutes of her race on Oct. 9, at Binder Park in Jefferson City. Weis finished 3rd in her race, 3rd overall in points for the season and was named female athlete of the year by the Missouri Lottery.
National Interscholastic Cycling Association athletes race next to a bike park on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. The final race of the season was the Tussle at Two Rivers. The location had a bike park that was open for athletes at the end of the competition day.
Brett Froeliger, right, cheers on Yojit Sharma as he nears the finish line on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. Sharma won the team’s Most Improved Merlin award for being open to new ideas, working well with teammates and seeking to improve their techniques.
From left, Philo Turner, Kaid Shaw and Kenny Townsend head to a trail after the COMO Raptors end-of-season celebration on Nov. 6, at Cosmo Park in Columbia. The team had awards, a raffle, played, talked and rode their bikes.
Youth mountain biking is growing across Missouri and the country, and Columbia is no exception to the trend. Columbia’s COMO Composite Raptors were founded in 2020 and have offered a unique sporting opportunity to middle and high schoolers since.
Columbia mountain bikers Mike Burden, Mike Stambaugh and Ben Nagy came together to begin forming the Raptors in 2019, as they felt that mountain biking was a sport that could attract athletes. The Raptors’ ability to provide safe fun during the coronavirus pandemic allowed them to launch successfully. This launch was helped by a strong preexisting base for the team, as there were already several teen mountain bikers in Columbia and the Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League (MICL) was founded in 2018.
“COVID got a lot of people on bikes because people had a lot of time on their hands, they were working at home, they were looking for something they could do outside that wasn’t in close quarters,” commented head coach Ben Nagy.
Mountain biking quickly found a niche with Columbia sixth through 12th graders, and the Raptors have grown to 35 members since their first season in 2020. Even with continued growth, the reasons people join, and stay with, the team have remained constant.
“They like to ride hard, they like to have a good time, they’re humble,” said Mike Burden, team director. “We also have some super fast super talented kids and that, like in any sport, shows all the other riders what’s possible if you put in the hours and the miles.”
Whether it’s the welcoming community, the rush of biking on the trails or the sense of accomplishment that comes with progress, more Columbia teens have found something to like with the Raptors. However, possibly the most distinct aspect of the team is how it operates.
According to Nagy, the riders have taken ownership of the team in ways that are rarely seen in other organized youth sports.
“I think (the team is) really unique in the fact that we have sixth grade through 12th grade, so that gives us a really wide breadth of abilities,” explained Nagy. “A lot of the more experienced and older riders can kind of pass some of their tips and experiences onto the younger riders which in some ways is great because it’s not just a coach that’s telling them to do stuff, it’s a peer helping to develop their skills.”
This kind of camaraderie and willingness to help others on the trails is something the Raptors pride themselves on.
“You can go to the first practice and you’ll just instantly make a ton of new friends and everyone is really supportive of you,” said Marlowe Weis, an eighth grader and Raptor. “Like if you have trouble on something everyone is there cheering you on to help you conquer it, versus if you’re at a race and you cross the finish line everyone is there to tell you good job.”
The Raptors are aiming to continue to grow as they have in recent years, Burden said.
“I’d really like to sustainably grow the team, and by that I mean continuing to get bigger each year and making sure that it’s a number we can manage,” Burden said. “We got a lot of new coaches this year so I think we are capable of managing quite a bit of growth.”
Growth does not only mean expanding the team’s roster. In the next couple of years, the Raptors hope to grow a partnership with the COMO Trails Association to promote clean and healthy trails for people in Columbia — Raptors included, Burden said.
Additionally, COMO Composite is looking to add podium finishes as a team, although at present over half of the Raptors squad has made a podium appearance.
The Raptors plan to continue providing accessible, outdoor fun for mid-Missouri middle and high school student-athletes.