Columbia youth mountain biking team offers community and competition

Youth mountain biking is growing across Missouri and the country, and Columbia is no exception to the trend. Columbia’s COMO Composite Raptors were founded in 2020 and have offered a unique sporting opportunity to middle and high schoolers since.

John Huffington adjusts Kaid Shaw’s helmet before entering the trail during a practice

John Huffington adjusts Kaid Shaw’s helmet before entering the trail during a practice on Oct. 19, at Cosmo Park in Columbia. Huffington and Shaw both won the team’s Turkey Vulture Award for Tenacity for Raptors who “embraced many challenges this season, shouldered them with smiles and kept soaring.”

Columbia mountain bikers Mike Burden, Mike Stambaugh and Ben Nagy came together to begin forming the Raptors in 2019, as they felt that mountain biking was a sport that could attract athletes. The Raptors’ ability to provide safe fun during the coronavirus pandemic allowed them to launch successfully. This launch was helped by a strong preexisting base for the team, as there were already several teen mountain bikers in Columbia and the Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League (MICL) was founded in 2018.

LEFT: Blake Morris sets up water bottles for him and his teammates to jump over

LEFT: Blake Morris sets up water bottles for him and his teammates to jump over on Oct. 19, at Cosmo Park in Columbia. At the end of every practice the team compliments each other and chants, “Who are we? Raptors! What do we do? Ride bikes! What do we say? Kaw-ka!”

RIGHT: Blake Morris jumps over water bottles on Oct. 19, at Cosmo Park in Columbia. Columbia Parks and Recreation has plans to build a bike park in Cosmo Park to include features such as a mountain bike skills course, an asphalt pump track and a cyclocross event space
Lizette Somer holds a raptor while answering questions

Lizette Somer holds a raptor while answering questions about it on Oct. 19, at Cosmo Park in Columbia. The team had adopted the vulture through MU’s Raptor Rehabilitation Project.
From left, Ari Middelkoop, Nicholas Moore and Ian Daniels-Teixeiro look at Daniels-Teixeiro’s phone between races at their competition

From left, Ari Middelkoop, Nicholas Moore and Ian Daniels-Teixeiro look at Daniels-Teixeiro’s phone between races at their competition on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. At certain race locations like Highlandville, competitors have the opportunity to camp on the competition grounds.
COMO Raptors coach Mike Stornello, left, and Jason Sutherland get Sydney Sutherland’s bike ready for her race

COMO Raptors coach Mike Stornello, left, and Jason Sutherland get Sydney Sutherland’s bike ready for her race on Oct. 9 at Binder Park in Jefferson City. “I’m helping him get it adjusted so Sydney can rock it,” Stornello said.
Lawrence Simonson puts on his son Liam Simonson’s glove before is race

Lawrence Simonson puts on his son Liam Simonson’s glove before is race on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. Lawrence Simonson, who is also team coach, ensured Liam was cooled down with ice before his race on the warm autumn day. 
Marlowe Weis, left, fist bumps Lawrence Simonson between races

Marlowe Weis, left, fist bumps Lawrence Simonson between races on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. Simonson, like many of the team’s coaches, is a coach as well as a parent to an athlete.
Marlowe Weis, right, takes a turn in the first couple minutes of her race

Marlowe Weis, right, takes a turn in the first couple minutes of her race on Oct. 9, at Binder Park in Jefferson City. Weis finished 3rd in her race, 3rd overall in points for the season and was named female athlete of the year by the Missouri Lottery.
Carmen Daniels-Teixeiro looks at her mother shouting “Vale, vale, vale!” as she biked up the hill to the finish line

Carmen Daniels-Teixeiro looks at her mother shouting “Vale, vale, vale!” as she biked up the hill to the finish line Oct. 9 at Binder Park in Jefferson City.
National Interscholastic Cycling Association athletes race next to a bike park

National Interscholastic Cycling Association athletes race next to a bike park on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. The final race of the season was the Tussle at Two Rivers. The location had a bike park that was open for athletes at the end of the competition day.
Brett Froeliger, right, cheers on Yojit Sharma as he nears the finish line

Brett Froeliger, right, cheers on Yojit Sharma as he nears the finish line on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. Sharma won the team’s Most Improved Merlin award for being open to new ideas, working well with teammates and seeking to improve their techniques.
LEFT: From left, Marlowe Weis, Adam Gingrich and Blake Morris, check race results

LEFT: From left, Marlowe Weis, Adam Gingrich and Blake Morris, check race results on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. The COMO Raptors team has 35 members after launching in 2020.

RIGHT: Kaid Shaw points at race times on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. The members of the team range from 6th graders to 11th graders.
Blake Morris gives Kaid Shaw a piggy back ride

Blake Morris gives Kaid Shaw a piggy back ride on Oct. 23 in Highlandville. The COMO Raptors compete in five races for the 2022 season across Missouri.
From left, Philo Turner, Kaid Shaw and Kenny Townsend head to a trip after the COMO Raptors end-of-season celebration

From left, Philo Turner, Kaid Shaw and Kenny Townsend head to a trail after the COMO Raptors end-of-season celebration on Nov. 6, at Cosmo Park in Columbia. The team had awards, a raffle, played, talked and rode their bikes.
