Columbians ring in Pride month with Mid-Missouri Pride Pageant

Adrien Hart holds a microphone and money Friday at the Bur Oak Brewery in Columbia. Hart was the 2019 Mid-Missouri Pride King.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Amid Western decorations at Bur Oak Brewery, seven contestants lip-synced, danced and put their best foot forward in hopes to be crowned Mid-Missouri Pride Pageant royalty.
The pageant was presented by Mid-Missouri PrideFest and featured performances from contestants, judges and host Amanda Lay. This was the organization's first Pride pageant since 2019.
After a night of performances, Lorilie was crowned queen, Bennifer Lopez was crowned regent and Ezra Prince was crowned king.
"Oh my god, I've missed this," 2019 Regent Jennicka Fierz said.
Jackie Knoph poses Friday at the Bur Oak Brewery in Columbia. Knoph was named first alternate in the pageant.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Members of the crowd cheers on contestants at the Pride pageant Friday at the Bur Oak Brewery in Columbia. This was the first Mid-Missouri Pride Pageant since 2019.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Matty B walks on stage during the evening-wear portion of the pageant Friday at the Bur Oak Brewery in Columbia. There were five queens and two kings that participated in the 2021 Mid-Missouri Pride Pageant.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Bennifer Lopez holds up the Progress flag Friday at the Bur Oak Brewery in Columbia. This flag was designed by Daniel Quasar in 2018 and features the original rainbow in addition to a triangle of colors representing people of color, transgender people, those living with HIV/AIDS and those that have been lost to the disease.
Megan Matty/Missourian
From left, Venus O’Hara, Delsie Bonaparte, Veronika Versace and Ivan Liqueur mark their scorecards Friday at the Bur Oak Brewery in Columbia. The panel of judges also performed during the pageant.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Bennifer Lopez is crowned Friday at the Bur Oak Brewery in Columbia. Lopez was crowned Regent of the 2021 Mid-Missouri Pride Pageant.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Lorilie, left, reacts to hearing the results of the competition Friday at the Bur Oak Brewery in Columbia. Lorelie was crowned Queen of the 2021 Mid-Missouri Pride Pageant.
Megan Matty/Missourian
A crown sits on top of Ezra Prince’s head Friday at the Bur Oak Brewery in Columbia. Prince was crowned King of the pageant.
Megan Matty/Missourian