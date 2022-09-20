Columbia hit a high of 98 degrees Tuesday, tying with a 129-year-old city temperature record that was set in 1893.

Jon Carney, meteorologist with National Weather Service in St. Louis, said that Columbia also hit 98 degrees in 1918 and 1991. In the past 104 years, Columbia met the temperature record just three times.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you