Boys soccer in Columbia returned to action Saturday, with all three of Columbia’s public high schools — Battle, Rock Bridge and Hickman — hosting games.
Rock Bridge was the only one of the three schools to finish with a winning record last season, going 21-6, with 63 goals. The Bruins advanced to the championship of the Class 4 District 9 tournament before falling to Jefferson City 2-1 in a penalty shootout.
Tracy Grant is in his second year as head coach for Battle’s boys program. In 2019, the team finished 5-18 under his leadership. The Spartans’ season ended with a 2-0 loss against Jefferson City in the opening round of the Class 4 District 9 tournament.
Hickman (10-14) went on a late-season win streak last year in an attempt to balance out midseason losses against a tough slate of opponents. The Kewpies fell to Rock Bridge in the first round of the district tournament.
Battle 2, Fulton 2Fulton 3, Battle 2The Hornets gained an early lead over the Spartans by scoring twice in the first 20 minutes. Kaden Fugate put Battle on the board shortly into the second half, while freshman Travis Peng leveled the score, but the Hornets found the net again to pull back ahead.
Fulton is a regular opponent for Battle. The Spartans won the matchup 5-0 in 2018 and 1-0 in overtime last year.
Battle won three of its first four games last year before falling into a near seasonlong losing streak. The Spartans notched their only other wins of the season 2-0 against Fatima and 1-0 in double overtime against Missouri Military Academy.
The SpartansBattle will play Capital City at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 3 in Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge 1, Nixa 0 Lucas Godon netted the lone goal for Rock Bridge not even a minute into its win over Nixa. The senior was a first-team all-district selection last year.
“Lucas is a phenomenal player,” coach Scott Wittenborn said. “He probably works as hard at it as anybody we’ve got.”
Dylan Foote has taken Cooper Deneke’s place as Rock Bridge’s goalkeeper, as Deneke graduated in the spring. Wittenborn noted that his team graduated several key players, and Bruins like Nick Schneider, Logan Greenplate and Tristan Greenplate had to step up in their first set of varsity minutes.
“Really (Foote’s) first varsity full-time action and he had a great game today for us as well,” Wittenborn said. “Only had to make a couple of saves, but he came up big when we needed him. If we can get him to do that every game, we’re going to be good shape.”
Rock Bridge allowed only 31 goals in total last season. In their six losses, the Bruins gave up 14 goals.
Rock Bridge will next play on the road at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Jefferson City High School.
Hickman 2, Nixa 1Juniors Jaiden Taing and Paul Morpurgo each found the back of the net to help carry Hickman over Nixa. Coach Wil Ross said that even though the two are still trying to figure out the right runs to make, they share a strong work ethic.
“Being in the right place is one thing, but they both worked hard to get there and finish it,” Ross said.
The Kewpies lost 1-0 to Rock Bridge in the first round of the Class 4 District 9 tournament last year. Hickman and Nixa also met for their 2019 season opener, which the Kewpies won 2-1.
What Hickman has going for it this season is that it returns most of its starters, and those players who are stepping into starting roles for the first time already have varsity experience. Rock Bridge and Battle each lost more of their starting lineups than the Kewpies.
“It’s big, you know. We kind of rolled out not the exact same lineup we did last year, but one that’s pretty close,” Ross said. “We only had to fill in a couple positions, and those positions had people that had already played on the varsity level for us.”
Hickman will next play Capital City at 5 p.m. Sept. 4 in Jefferson City.