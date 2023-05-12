Friends and family streamed into Mizzou Arena dressed in button-down shirts and sun dresses on Friday as three days of scheduled commencement ceremonies got underway.

The festivities kicked off at 1 p.m. Friday with a graduate school master's and education specialist ceremony. Other graduation ceremonies for the University of Missouri's 13 schools and colleges were scheduled for later Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday.

