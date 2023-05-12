Friends and family streamed into Mizzou Arena dressed in button-down shirts and sun dresses on Friday as three days of scheduled commencement ceremonies got underway.
The festivities kicked off at 1 p.m. Friday with a graduate school master's and education specialist ceremony. Other graduation ceremonies for the University of Missouri's 13 schools and colleges were scheduled for later Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday.
Ceremonies were livestreamed for those who couldn't attend in person.
At the graduate school ceremony, relatives and friends of the graduates cradled bouquets of flowers. Guests deliberated which section to sit in, and occasional wolf whistles cut through the chatter as the seats filled.
"You've likely been pushed to your limits academically and personally and you've been challenged to think critically, question everything, and solve problems," Jeni Hart, dean of the graduate school and vice provost for graduate studies, told the graduates. "Most importantly, you have been inspired to make a difference in the world. And the world is a better place because of your passions, dreams, expertise and knowledge."
Speakers recognized parents, significant others, siblings, children, grandparents, extended family and friends in the crowd. Friends caused the loudest cheering.
Graduates who are also mothers were asked to stand for recognition. This year's spring commencement ceremonies happen to fall on Mother's Day weekend.
Later Friday, the Jesse Hall Auditorium was packed to the brim with graduates and their families Friday for the Honors College commencement.
The Honors College had 378 eligible graduates in the class of 2023, 70 of whom are the first person from their family to attend college.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment and one that you should be very proud of,” Catherine Rymph, dean of the Honors College, told the crowd.
Tom Hall, who was named outstanding honors faculty member of 2023, told the graduates: “Not to be elitist, but you’re the best. The best of the best.”
Hall went on to warn students of the troubles that come with getting older after graduating, such as injuring one's self by sleeping on the wrong side.
Hall also discussed his own experiences with the Honors College as a philosophy professor, and his tips for getting over a fear of public speaking.
“There’s nothing I can’t do with a Xanax on an empty stomach,” Hall said.