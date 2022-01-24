JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would prohibit discrimination of hair texture in educational institutions was heard by the House Special Committee on Urban Issues on Monday.
The Missouri CROWN Act is an updated version of earlier bills. The main difference is a revision that took race out of the text. Instead, the bill prohibits discrimination against hair textures that cannot be changed.
The sponsor of HB 2185, State Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, said the revision was in response to feedback received, noting in particular a young Jewish woman who had experienced discrimination because of her curly hair.
“I can certainly relate to having my hair being called a distraction, which is very painful,” Proudie said. “We want this bill to also protect every child.”
Although the definition of race was taken out of the bill, both the sponsor of the bill and witnesses testifying in support of it acknowledged the association between protective hairstyles and racial discrimination.
In support of the bill, Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, referenced a viral video of a New Jersey high school student who was forced to cut off his dreadlocks before a wrestling match.
“It’s not like his hair was gonna fly out and injure another wrestler,” Dogan said. “It was simply because of the negative stereotypes that people associated with those hairstyles.”
The CROWN Act has been passed in 14 states and in cities across the nation, including Kansas City and St. Louis.