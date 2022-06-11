Community bikes in the Rainbow Ride to benefit The Center Project

Beth Shepard leads the group of participants to start the ride on Saturday at Peace Park in Columbia. Proceeds from this event are going toward a new emergency fund to help LBGTQ individuals facing a crisis.
Participants in the Rainbow Ride take pictures with the sign before the ride on Saturday at Peace Park in Columbia. The Rainbow Ride is an event put on by The Center Project to raise money and awareness for the LGBTQ community.
Rainbow tutus, headbands, capes and flags filled Peace Park as people gathered to participate in the Rainbow Ride on Saturday. The event included the bike ride, food donated from local businesses, live music and a costume contest.
The registration fees and sponsorship earnings contribute toward The Center Project's emergency fund program to support the LGBTQ+ community in crisis situations.