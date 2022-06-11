 Skip to main content
Community bikes in the Rainbow Ride to benefit The Center Project

Community bikes in the Rainbow Ride to benefit The Center Project
Participants in the Rainbow Ride take pictures with the sign

Participants in the Rainbow Ride take pictures with the sign before the ride on Saturday at Peace Park in Columbia. The Rainbow Ride is an event put on by The Center Project to raise money and awareness for the LGBTQ community.

 Maggie Lenox/Missourian

Rainbow tutus, headbands, capes and flags filled Peace Park as people gathered to participate in the Rainbow Ride on Saturday. The event included the bike ride, food donated from local businesses, live music and a costume contest.

The registration fees and sponsorship earnings contribute toward The Center Project's emergency fund program to support the LGBTQ+ community in crisis situations.

Nancy Wright, left, hugs Art Smith

Nancy Wright, left, hugs Art Smith on Saturday at Peace Park in Columbia. Art and Amanda Smith were giving out free mom-and-dad hugs to riders.
A participant grabs a sticker to decorate for the ride

A participant grabs a sticker to decorate for the ride on Saturday at Peace Park in Columbia. The event included live music and a best-dressed contest.
Elle Patrie, 5, enjoys her Goldie’s bagel before the ride

Elle Patrie, 5, enjoys her Goldie’s bagel before the ride on Saturday at Peace Park in Columbia. Complimentary food and coffee was provided by local businesses.
Beth Shepard leads the group of participants to start the ride

Beth Shepard leads the group of participants to start the ride on Saturday at Peace Park in Columbia. Proceeds from this event are going toward a new emergency fund to help LBGTQ individuals facing a crisis.
