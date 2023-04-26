Minority residents interested in starting a food-based business can apply for scholarships that will give them access to the Business Loop 70 Community Improvement District's CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen.
Central Bank of Boone County and the city of Columbia are offering two scholarships of $3,000 each, plus a six-month, Tier 1, membership in the kitchen through the Minority Business Owner Scholarship Program. The district also has a partnership with the Missouri Women’s Business Center for free business coaching.
The scholarships are available for people in historically excluded groups. The district in a news release described the scholarship as an "immersive" program that will give recipients time in the shared kitchen, working capital and one-on-one business coaching.
Those interested are asked to download and complete part 1 of the application and return it to the community improvement district and CoMo Cooks office at 14 Business Loop 70 E. The two-part application process designed to ensure recipients are ready to take the next step toward their own food-based business.
Applications are due by noon on May 8.
CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen is a food-business incubator on The Loop. Its mission is to break down barriers to entrepreneurship, especially for those who have been historically impacted by racial, social, and economic inequality.
The Loop also is planning a grand opening for the kitchen from 4-6 p.m. May 11. More information is available at comocooks.com.