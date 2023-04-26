Minority residents interested in starting a food-based business can apply for scholarships that will give them access to the Business Loop 70 Community Improvement District's CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen.

Central Bank of Boone County and the city of Columbia are offering two scholarships of $3,000 each, plus a six-month, Tier 1, membership in the kitchen through the Minority Business Owner Scholarship Program. The district also has a partnership with the Missouri Women’s Business Center for free business coaching.

