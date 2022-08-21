Families gathered around sidewalks near public schools across Columbia on Sunday to write words of encouragement for teachers and students to see as they enter the buildings.

One student used pink spray chalk paint to draw smiley faces on the ground and another used orange stencils and neon green chalk to write "just be you" with hearts along a middle school walkway. Families and volunteers spent their Sundays writing these notes throughout the day.

  • A Summer '22 reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach me at (314)680-3495 or maelisha.boclair@gmail.com. Follow me @maelishaa on Instagram and Twitter for more news updates from me as well!

  • Claudia Levens is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian, studying investigative reporting and constitutional democracy through the Kinder Institute. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.

