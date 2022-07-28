A well-known barbecue restaurant in north Columbia plans to open a second location on the city’s south side.
Como Smoke & Fire, which has operated at 4200 Paris Road for about eight years, will open its second restaurant at the former site of Buckingham Smokehouse, which closed earlier this year.
Como Smoke & Fire’s second location at 3804 Buttonwood Drive, near the intersection of Providence Road and Nifong Road, is scheduled to open in October, co-owner Matt Hawkins said.
Buckingham Smokehouse was previously owned by Mark Brown, who ran the business for 24 years before selling it to Como Smoke & Fire so he could retire.
“We’ve been talking to Mark before the pandemic about taking over the market and he was ready to retire,” said Hawkins, co-owns Como Smoke & Fire along with his wife, Christy Hawkins, and brother, Patrick Hawkins.
“We were looking to expand before the pandemic and then once that hit, we hit the brakes on everything,” he said. “After everything started opening back up, we went back to him and he was still ready to retire.”
The family has no immediate plans to expand beyond two locations, Hawkins said.
“Right now, me and my brother and my wife, you know, we run the restaurants,” he said. “I’ll stay at the north location and then my wife will run back and forth doing payroll and books and all that on both (locations).”
The new Como Smoke & Fire restaurant will feature foods such as burgers and barbeque. The specialties vary as the restaurant owners want to incorporate a variety of different kinds of foods such as Asian, Italian, and Mexican into their menu.