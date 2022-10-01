Southern Boone runner and Oregon commit Connor Burns took the win at the Boys "El Caliente" 5K on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burns registered a time of 14:32.2, a full four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Southern Boone found more success in the Girls "El Caliente" 5K, as Alex Volkart's time of 17:43.8 was good enough for seventh place.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism. Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you