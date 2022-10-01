Southern Boone runner and Oregon commit Connor Burns took the win at the Boys "El Caliente" 5K on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burns registered a time of 14:32.2, a full four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Southern Boone found more success in the Girls "El Caliente" 5K, as Alex Volkart's time of 17:43.8 was good enough for seventh place.
Hickman also made the journey to Arkansas. The highest finishers for the Kewpies were Marshall Reed taking 42nd and Ellie Eastman earning 84th in the Boys and Girls "El Caliente" 5K.
Tolton cross country performs well in Kentucky meet
Tolton cross country competed Saturday as well, traveling to Louisville, Kentucky, to race in the Live in the Lou event. Quentin Hermann set a new boys school record clocking a time of 16:34.0 and finishing 28th in the Boys 5K.
Tolton girls cross country had a strong showing as well, finishing third in the Girls 5K behind strong runs from Elyes Wilmes and Madison Taylor, who finished second and 20th.
Rock Bridge cross country competes in Indiana invitational
Rock Bridge cross country traveled to Terre Haute, Indiana, for the Nike XC Town Twilight Invitational. The Bruins performed under the lights at the Boys Championship event, with Andrew Hauser and Ian Kemey meeting lofty expectations. Hauser took second place with a time of 14:56.4, while Kemey earned ninth with a time of 15:07.5. As a team, the Bruins came in seventh.
Rock Bridge girls cross country competed at the invitational as well. The Bruins registered an 11th-place finish in the Girls Championship event behind 15th and 17th place finishes from Mae Walker and Carolyn Ford.
Battle softball finishes 3-2 in Springfield Invitational; no-hits Reed Springs
After going 1-1 on Friday at the Springfield Invitational in Springfield, the Spartans finished the tournament going 2-1 on Saturday.
Battle’s first game only lasted four innings, with the Spartans beating Reed Springs 16-1 and throwing a no-hitter.
The Spartans put up 12 runs in the fourth inning to end the game by the run-rule. Ainsley Stubbs went 4 for 4 at the plate to lead the offense.
That wasn’t all for Stubbs, who threw four no-hit innings. Reed Springs scored a run in the fourth inning on an error.
It was a similarly dominant performance for Stubbs in the Spartans' second game, when Battle topped Sullivan 1-0.
In the circle, Stubbs threw yet another complete game, this time allowing four hits in the six innings of work. Battle took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Lauren Martin stole home.
In the last game of the tournament, Battle lost 9-0 to Sherwood.
Kennedy Diggs shut the Spartans down in the circle, going six shutout innings. A seven-run fourth inning for Sherwood put the game away.
Battle is 13-13 on the year. The Spartans will be home against Kirksville on Thursday.
Tolton softball drops last two games in Kewpie Classic
After two wins in the Kewpie Classic in Columbia, Mo. yesterday, the Trailblazers lost both games Saturday, finishing fourth in the tournament.
In their first game against Fatima, the Trailblazers only recorded three hits in a 4-1 loss.
The Comets scored all four of their runs in the third inning. Fatima only tallied two hits against ‘Blazers pitcher Kate Guinn, but it was enough to capture the win.
It was a similar story in the second game, with Capital City beating Tolton 8-2 in the third-place game.
Tolton scored both of its runs on a two-run shot from Sadie Sexauer in the first inning. After that, it was all Cavaliers, who scored seven unanswered runs to win the game.
The Trailblazers are 16-10 on the season. They’ll host Hickman on Tuesday.
Rock Bridge softball wins both games in double-header.
The Bruins headed to Chesterville, Mo. for two games at Marquette High School. Rock Bridge was able to cruise in both matchups against Parkway South and Marquette.
The Bruins opened the day with a 16-2 win against Parkway South.
The game got out of hand quickly, with home runs from Anna Christ, Addie Morris and Sophie Schupp in the first inning.
Abby Hay and Cydney Fullerton joined the home-run parade later in the game.
Morris had a great performance in the circle as well, allowing just two runs in five inning game.
Christ and Kennedy Watson combined to throw a shutout in the Bruins 8-0 win against Marquette.
After a slow start, the Bruins offense took control of the game in the fourth inning. Kayla Mooney hit a two-run home run to make it 4-0. Morris went deep in the seventh for her second of the day.
Rock Bridge has now won 30 games on the season. The Bruins will look to get their win streak to 27 on Monday against Troy Buchanan.
Hickman softball goes 1-1 to finish Kewpie Classic
After going 1-1 on Friday, the Kewpies repeated their performance on Saturday with a win and a loss.
It was all Kewpies in the first game against Smith-Cotton, winning 17-4.
After falling behind 2-1, Hickman put up 16 runs over the second and third inning.
Errors haunted Smith-Cotton the whole game. The Lady Tigers finished with seven, including three in the second inning.
Adlen Baker went 3-3 at the plate and pitched all four innings. Hickman totaled 12 hits and four walks in the game.
The offensive output wasn’t the same in the second game. The Kewpies only recorded four hits in a 4-1 loss to Jefferson City.
Hickman took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with Ella Grant bringing in Lucy Hurtado on a fielder’s choice.
Jefferson City came back in the third inning after a three-run triple gave the Lady Jays a 3-1 lead. Lady Jays pitcher Avrey Reynolds pitched the complete game.
Hickman is now 9-15. The Kewpies will host Blair Oaks Monday.