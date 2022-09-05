A nearly 4 year old hellbender is released back into the Missouri River

The 10,000th salamander released back into the Missouri river systems was a nearly 4 year old Ozark hellbender, who was returned to the same river where the Missouri Department of Conservation collected it as an egg in 2018 and then was hatched and raised at the St. Louis Zoo.

 Courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation

In dripping black wetsuits and scuba masks, standing in the middle of a southern Missouri river last month, a state herpetologist and two zookeepers hugged each other and cheered.

“Number 10,000!”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you