Construction in downtown Columbia will cause several sidewalk closures and lane restrictions beginning Wednesday.
Keith Contracting will be removing signs from buildings located on Elm Street, South Sixth Street, East Walnut Street and Orr Street, according to a Friday news release from the city. The work will take place between 8 a.m. and noon and is scheduled to be completed by next Friday, Aug. 20.
The following lanes and sidewalks will be impacted:
- Lane restriction and sidewalk closure of the westbound lane of Elm Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.
- Lane restriction and sidewalk closure of the southbound lane of Sixth Street between Locust and Elm streets.
- Lane restriction and sidewalk closure of the westbound lane of East Walnut Street between College Avenue and Hubbell Drive.
- Lane restriction and sidewalk closure of the westbound lane of East Walnut Street between Orr and Short streets.
- Lane restriction and sidewalk closure of the northbound lane of Orr Street between East Walnut and East Ash streets.