The recent announcement of the termination of a contract between the city and developers of a 581-acre solar field north of Columbia is yet another setback in reaching the city’s 100% renewable energy goal by 2035.
The Columbia City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday to review the 2022 Renewable Energy Plan, which currently projects 100% renewable energy for the city by 2035. That review will need to factor in the impact of the loss of a major energy source.
The Boone Stephens Solar Project was originally with Dakota Power Partners but was sold in late 2021 to the renewable energy company Enel Green Power.
The 20-year contract included a 64-megawatt solar field on several hundred acres. According to previous reports, the facility was expected to be operational by 2024 and would account for 11% of the city’s energy. The city was contracted to pay $31.65 per megawatt.
The project has been terminated because actual estimated costs exceeded the $2 million projection in the contract. In the termination notice, Enel notified the city that the prompt return of the performance security deposit in the amount of $1,280,000 including interest is expected.
The city’s renewable energy ordinance, put into place in 2004, was revised in January 2014 to increase renewable energy goals. This revision called for the city to have 15% renewable energy sources in the city’s energy portfolio by 2018, 25% by 2023 and 30% by 2029.
The current Climate Action and Adaption Plan projects 100% renewable energy by 2035.
In 2020, according to a news release from the city, 15.41% of its electric retail usage was purchased or generated by Columbia Water and Light, exceeding the amount required by the ordinance.
However, in 2021 the city failed to reach its goal, with only 15.41% of renewable energy in use.
This year, the city’s goal is to reach 25% renewable energy, but the projected amount is 19%, the Missourian reported earlier.
Despite the termination, Enel expects to discuss new ways to partner with the city in the future.
“Our intention is to proceed with plans to bring a new solar generating facility to the city of Columbia, Missouri, and we will be in touch with your team to discuss new ways to partner together on the Boone Stephens Solar Project,” according to the energy company.