Columbians are invited to share their thoughts on how the city should spend about $25 million it expects to receive through the federal American Rescue Plan Act over the next two years.
The Columbia City Council will solicit the public's ideas during a work session at 5 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
City staff in a PowerPoint presentation have outlined the eligible uses for the money, which is intended to help local governments cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The act allows cities to use the money to cover the cost of public health responses, to address negative economic impacts, to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure and to compensate for lost revenue.
Mayor Brian Treece at a May 26 budget work session offered his ideas for how to spend the money. He said in his own PowerPoint presentation that the one-time influx of cash offers the opportunity to make "catalytic investments to transform Columbia's economy."
Treece suggested the city could:
- Put $2 million toward streets and sidewalks to fill gaps in the city's transportation network.
- Spend $3 million to establish a Rapid Access Treatment Center that would provide immediate care to residents who need it and divert them away from hospitals or jails. Treece proposed a partnership among city and county law enforcement, health care providers, emergency rooms and behavioral health care providers.
- Dedicate $1.4 million to workforce development, which would include a one-year teaching certificate for advanced electrical skills. He said it could be a stand-alone program or an extension of Moberly Area Community College's Mechatronics program.
- Spend $2.5 million on an elaborate stormwater diversion project along Business Loop 70 that would include a series of detention ponds north of the Business Loop and south of Interstate 70. Treece envisions attractive water features and trails that would connect central-city residents to grocery stores, higher education facilities and transit systems. The Business Loop Community Improvement District already plans to spend $1.5 million on stormwater projects.
- Earmark $1 million for an emergency shelter for the homeless.
- Use $10 million to establish a municipal broadband utility.
Council members at the budget work session suggested it would be a good idea to get public feedback early on about how to best spend the money rather than waiting for public hearings on the overall budget for fiscal 2022 that will take place in August and September.
City staff will make a presentation at Monday's work session before allowing the public to comment.