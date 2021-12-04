The Columbia City Council will hear an update Monday on the recommendations of the Mayor’s Task Force on Community Violence, as well as several comments from members of the public related to community violence.
In recent weeks, Columbia’s downtown area has experienced an uptick in gun violence, including shootings outside bars.
The Mayor’s Task Force was founded in August 2013 to combat violence in the community, though it had to be disbanded this summer because of a conflict with a new state gun rights law. The law made it illegal for any state or local offices, including the task force, from cooperating with federal actions to enforce violations of the right to bear arms in the state of Missouri.
Several community members have requested time to address crime issues during the formal public comment period that is held near the beginning of council meetings.
Preventing DWIs, overdosesThe council is expected to approve routine MoDOT contracts centered on various motor vehicle crimes.
Grants for a DWI enforcement unit and sobriety checkpoints are among the items expected to be approved. There are also grants involving hazardous moving violations and the enforcement of underage drinking laws.
The council also is expected to approve an action plan that would have Columbia and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services work together to help decrease opioid use in the Columbia area.
A program services contract between the city and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services would provide $41,500 to aid in those efforts.
Officials called a special community meeting in October because of a significant increase in reported drug overdoses, including 11 deaths this year.
Fire Station No. 10Columbia Public Works and Fire Chief Andy Woody began searching for land to build the new fire station in 2020. The station has been on the city’s budget for the past three years.
After some difficulty finding property to build on, two tracts of land that meet both current and potential future needs were identified in the search. These tracts are in the area of St. Charles Road and Esat Richland Road in east Columbia.
It is expected the location will allow the station to act as the primary fire company on about 1,000 calls annually, and the backup fire company on about 500 additional calls, according to Columbia Fire Department estimates.
At a previously held interested-parties meeting, several local property owners expressed concern about proximity of the fire station to their residences. During Monday’s meeting, there will be a public hearing about the proposed construction.
Public Access Channel/Community Access CenterThe council will hear a report on an updated request for a public access channel and community access center in the community. Previously, the city contracted with VidWest to operate the services. During a November meeting, council voted to not renew that contract.
The drafted request for proposal will give $35,000 to a local nonprofit or governmental organization to operate the channel and center for a one-year term, with options to renew. The contractor must be able to operate a public access channel or other broadcast format, operate an ADA-compliant community access center, train residents in video production and maintain equipment, among other requirements.
Before a request for proposal is issued, the City Council will have a chance to provide input and make revisions.
In other action, the 10-year extension of the one-eighth-cent park sales tax, which was passed by voters Nov. 10, is expected to be formally reimposed by the council. The extension helps maintain the parks and also funds extensions and improvements to existing parks and trails.