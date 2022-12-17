The Columbia City Council will hear an update on the Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan during the pre-council meeting Monday night. 

The Homeless Service Center Plan is expected to include multiple sites and separate permanent supportive housing from other operations, to provide investment in nonprofits providing services and to provide low-barrier shelters.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

