The Columbia City Council will hear an update on the Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan during the pre-council meeting Monday night.
The Homeless Service Center Plan is expected to include multiple sites and separate permanent supportive housing from other operations, to provide investment in nonprofits providing services and to provide low-barrier shelters.
It also recommends budgeting $5 million in city ARPA and $8 million in county ARPA for these services, which includes matching funds for the Columbia Housing Authority's Park Avenue development project, which received state and federal tax credits this week.
"This would preserve and rebuild Columbia and Boone County’s oldest and longest-tenured affordable housing while increasing the availability of high-quality housing for persons experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity," according to the plan.
Also during pre-council, Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Sharon Geuea Jones will give an update on the proposed short-term rental ordinance.
The ordinance's principles are protecting the availability and affordability of housing, easy access to licenses for homeowners and long-term tenants for occasional use, minimizing the impact on neighborhoods, preventing commercial activity in residential zones and equitable treatment of all residential zones.
Planning and Zoning wants council feedback on its proposals before going out for public comment next year.
During the regular council meeting, the council will be asked to approve added payments to Room at the Inn and Turning Point for additional services during the winter, particularly centered on providing warming shelter services on Sundays when the city offers very few daytime warming options.
The council also is expected to approve the 2022 Sidewalk Master Plan, which incorporates new sidewalk projects and provides priority ratings for the 40 projects within the plan. The plan has been approved by the Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission as well as the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Also, the council will introduce a bill calling for a special election in April that will decide whether to impose a 3 percent sales tax on the retail sale of marijuana. That proposal will be voted on in January.