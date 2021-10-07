The Boone County Commission is expected to vote Thursday afternoon to remove murals from the Boone County Courthouse that have sparked community debate.
A draft resolution circulated by Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill calls for the murals to be removed and stored until a more appropriate location can be found for their display.
Questions were raised earlier this year about the content of the murals in the Boone County Courthouse.
The two murals, located in the stairwell of the courthouse show images of whipping and lynching of county residents and others.
The murals were created in conjunction with the expansion of the courthouse in 1994. Designed and painted by Sid Larson, they show a variety of scenes, some graphic, from Boone County history.
Gary Oxenhandler and Rusty Antel, two members of the Boone County Bar Association, initiated a discussion about the murals when they sent a letter to the County Commission earlier this month asking for them to be removed. They argued that the murals depict cruel punishments that are no longer practiced and are troubling to those coming to the courthouse for court proceedings.
The commission held a public hearing Sept. 28 where more than 30 citizens spoke on the issue. These discussions featured individuals both for and against the continued display of the murals.
In addition to the public forum, citizens also sent in letters both electronically and physically with comments regarding the matter.
The draft resolution notes that "questions were raised about the propriety of the murals because of the portions that illustrate harsh punishment in the form of whipping and lynching and other features that reflect poorly on minorities and females."
Noting the public hearing and other communication to the commission, the resolution states, "The dominant theme that was gleaned from the presentations was that the murals, while originally well-intended, would currently be more appropriately displayed in a venue that is not where justice is administered, and disputes resolved."
The resolution concludes: "The Commission therefore finds that the murals should be and will be removed from the Courthouse and stored on County property until such time as an appropriate venue can be found which will appropriately display them."
"It is the intent of the Commission that the murals will not be destroyed or lost to concealed storage and that the artist and his supporters as well as those on opposite sides of the issue be treated with dignity and respect. Efforts will be made to find an appropriate way to protect and preserve the murals in an appropriate location."