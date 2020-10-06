With COVID-19 still active in Boone County, it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot this season, medical experts say.
On Wednesday, the American Medical Association urged everyone 6 months and older — including pregnant women — to get the flu shot without delay because of concerns about getting medical care during the pandemic.
“The location or office might look different, but the need for the flu vaccine is as great as ever,” AMA President Susan R. Bailey said in a news release.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting a flu vaccination this season “can help reduce the overall impact of the respiratory illnesses on the population and thus lessen the resulting burden on the health care system during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In other words, with hospitals already stressed by caring for patients with the virus, people can help prevent a care crisis by staying healthy.
Getting the flu shot also helps in diagnosis, especially because the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 have some similarities.
Say, for example, a person has flu-like symptoms but has already had a flu shot. It’s less likely they have the flu. That makes it easier for health care officials to determine the cause of the symptoms, said MU Health Care Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Christelle Ilboudo.
The CDC reported that during the 2018-19 flu season, vaccination prevented an estimated 58,000 flu-related hospitalizations. Research also indicated that getting the vaccine reduced the risk of flu-associated intensive care unit admissions among children by 74% and among adults by 82%.
And yet only 62.6% of children and 45.3% of adults got the flu shot last year, according to data from the National Immunization Survey-Flu and Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. People cite convenience and their beliefs among their reasons for skipping the shot.
The right time is now
It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to become effective, which is why the CDC recommends getting it before the official flu season peaks between December and February.
“In the past what I typically recommend is by mid-October, you should have gotten your flu shot because people tend to gather around for holidays, starting with Halloween and moving onwards,” Ilboudo said.
Some people report feeling sick immediately after getting the shot. But the flu shot won’t give you the flu.
Ilboudo also says unlike the asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19, people know when they have the flu as symptoms are present — and sometimes very much so.
When you get vaccinated, you are given proteins so that your body’s immune cells recognize the proteins from the vaccine as the actual virus. After fighting these proteins, the immune system will produce memory cells that remember how to fight the virus because they’ve done it before.
“You’re not likely to get sick from the vaccine, which is why building your immune system through vaccination works great,” Ilboudo says. “Your body remembers it without you actually getting exposed to the virus itself.”
Each year, the vaccination for influenza is changed slightly to protect against the three or four influenza viruses that are most likely to be contagious among people, based on indicated research and predictions.
“We universally have moved away from the trivalent, more towards the quadrivalent vaccines just looking at prior influenza seasons and what were the most common types of A and B viruses that we saw,” Ilboudo said, “and that’s what they use to make the vaccines.”
Getting the flu shot not only protects you but also protects others, especially those at high risk with health conditions. Locations typically offer the flu shot for low or no cost with most insurance plans. The flu shot is also covered for people with Medicare from providers that accept the Medicare plan.
All locations offering flu shot services are following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of patients to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They require patients to pass a screening, get their temperature checked and wear a mask during their visit.
For more information about getting the flu shot, contact your primary care provider or visit MU Health Care online.