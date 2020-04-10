Stress and anxiety don't have to be the only things you feel while social distancing. If quarantine boredom is starting to set in, try some of these easy do-it-yourself projects. You may already have these supplies lying around your home.
Even though it feels like time itself has stopped, spring is arriving and flowers are blooming all over Columbia. Keep a little piece of spring year-round with your own pressed flowers on display.
If you're planning to celebrate Easter this Sunday, some traditions may look different, but that doesn't mean they have to go away. To avoid a non-essential trip to the store for egg-coloring kits, try these simple ways to naturally dye your boiled eggs with everyday food items. You may even like these colors more for your annual backyard (or even indoor) egg hunt.
Have an extra copy of the Missourian or another newspaper lying around? Instead of throwing it in the recycling, repurpose it into a biodegradable seed starter that can be planted directly in your garden. There's no better time to start a small herb garden or to teach the younger ones in your home about plants.
All you need to create these effortless, one-of-a-kind designs is nail polish, water and best of all ... less than two minutes of your time. If you don't want to try it with mugs you can use vases, candles, plates and more. Maybe a new soap dish? (Keep washing your hands!)
If you're looking for a more practical craft, try making your own face mask with fabric you have at home to wear when you need to be out and about. This article offers three different tutorials, including a no-sew option.
These colorful treats are both beautiful and delicious, especially if you're celebrating a birthday in quarantine. They're so easy to make, even if you never set foot in a kitchen before isolation. Pro tip: for tie-dye cupcakes, use a toothpick to swirl the colors.
Washing your hands is is crucial to avoid spreading germs. With this easy-to-follow D.I.Y., you can upgrade your sink setup by making your soap dispenser something you enjoy using everyday. The mason jars bring a rustic and homey feel to any bathroom.
Going shopping for new clothes may be out of the question right now, but that doesn't mean you're stuck with the same look. Transform any of your shirts with this simple and sophisticated take on tie-dye. Not to mention it's a fun way to craft outside and enjoy spring weather as it gets warmer.
While you're camped out on the couch, why not update something always close by? These swirled coasters are completely customizable and can be baked right in your oven. Use green and blue to make a globe-themed set just in time for Earth Day later this month.
If there's something good to come of being stuck at home, it's extra time with pets. If you're thinking about getting rid of an old sweater this spring, consider giving it a new life as a soft and cozy pet bed for a four-legged friend.