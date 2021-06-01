Starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, fully vaccinated employees, litigants and members of the public will not be required to wear a face covering or social distance while in 13th Circuit Court facilities, according to a Tuesday court order.
People who have not been fully vaccinated are expected to continue wearing a face covering and social distancing.
The court will still allow vulnerable witnesses, victims, litigants and attorneys to appear or participate remotely in order to reduce the number of people in the court facilities.
The order also stated that it will allow court committees and commissions to resume in-person meetings.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated judicial employees are still expected to continue ensuring the health and safety of people within court facilities and to report if they have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Prior to this new order, the court was operating according to Phase 4 guidelines. These guidelines required face masks and social distancing for all judicial employees in public areas of court facilities.
The Phase 4 guidelines were part of the Missouri Supreme Court's operational phases. On Friday, the state Supreme Court issued an order that stopped requiring state circuit courts to follow these operational phases.