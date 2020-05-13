After weeks of video conference trials and reduced dockets, courtrooms in the 13th Judicial Circuit will begin regularly hosting proceedings once again starting May 18, according to an administrative order.
Courts have been operating as a non-essential business, according to the order, which means greatly reduced and socially distanced service. Under the regulations, courts held most proceedings via video conference or phone. These regulations will officially be lifted after Friday but the courtrooms won’t be at pre-pandemic occupancy just yet.
“Starting Monday, any case type could be in person,” said Court Administrator Mary Epping. “Most attorneys and parties have contacted us saying that they want to appear over video, though.”
The courts have been in the process of reopening since May 11, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Throughout the past week, more cases — like ex parte proceedings — have been heard on court premises, Epping said. These decisions were based on the opening guidelines laid out by the Missouri Supreme Court and local health officials.
“We’ve been in contact with local health departments, watching CDC guidelines, talking to other counties and county officials,” Epping said. “We’re not medical officials, so we’re very grateful that we’ve had good folks giving us good guidance.”
The court’s order addresses the goal of “balancing the interest of justice and the health and safety of staff, parties, jurors, law enforcement, attorneys and the public.”
Safety will continue to be a priority even after regulations lift. Epping said the courts will be taking many precautions during in-person proceedings, including posting signs barring exposed or infected individuals and making masks and hand sanitizer available.
“When people come in, (masks) aren’t mandated, but they may be in a particular courtroom,” Epping said.
“We’ve also measured out in each courtroom how many people can sit in, and marked spots showing what’s appropriate social distancing within the courtroom,” she said.
Even with regulations, the court staff is still trying to manage how many people will be in the building. Starting Monday, cases will be staggered in each docket, so people can show up at their specific times, she said. The times listed on the court website’s docket schedule will remain the same, but parties will receive notice from the clerk’s office about the time they’re scheduled to appear.
But Epping is expecting that crowding won’t be much of a concern. “Most of our cases will still be heard over video — that’s our intent.”
There are necessary exceptions. Tuesday, for example, a person with a hearing disability had to appear in person. “So we can definitely make those accommodations,” Epping said.
The video conferences system hasn’t always worked smoothly. The court has used Zoom as much as possible, but for confidential hearings, like juvenile delinquent cases, courts are required by the Supreme Court to be in-person or use Scopia, another platform. And that has been pretty glitchy.
Other issues have arisen when people haven’t had access to Wi-Fi or couldn’t get the video conference platform to work. In most of these instances, Epping said, people have been able to join by phone. In a couple cases, proceedings have had to be rescheduled.
“A lot of the time, it just requires everyone being flexible and thinking outside the box,” she said. “This is unprecedented, to have court not done in a courthouse.”
Epping said she appreciated the patience of judges, court staff, attorneys and defendants.
“We just want all folks who have to come into the courthouse to know we’re taking every precaution to keep them safe.”