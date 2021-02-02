The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising COVID-19 vaccine recipients to build in a 14-day waiting period between it and other immunizations, such as the flu shot or the shingles vaccine.
According to the CDC's website last updated Jan. 21, "the vaccine series should routinely be administered alone, with a minimum interval of 14 days before or after administration with any other vaccine."
However, some situations demand quicker action. Messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines, such as Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech's, along with any other vaccine "may be administered within a shorter period in situations where the benefits of vaccination are deemed to outweigh the potential unknown risks of vaccine co-administration," according to the CDC.
These situations include a tetanus vaccination administered as part of treating a wound,or a measles or hepatitis A vaccination during an outbreak. Residents of long-term care facilities or healthcare personnel who received other vaccines before they were admitted or hired can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the 14-day period ends.
"If, for some reason, folks receive a COVID vaccine within 14 days (of another immunization), stay on track and on schedule," said Margaret Day, MD, co-chair of MU Health Care's COVID-19 vaccination committee.
"This is the current recommendation from the CDC, but right now, people are very enthusiastic about the COVID vaccine," Day said. "People don't have a lot of opportunities for appointments. You feel really compelled to get the COVID vaccine when you can."
This recommendation could change, according to Day, as more becomes known about the vaccine's efficacy, safety and reactions with other immunizations.