Missouri State Parks and the Missouri State Parks Foundation have canceled 2020's Katy Trail Ride in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ride was to begin June 22.

The foundation cited concern for the health of participants, staff and volunteers as the main reason for the cancellation. Facilities and communities that were involved in the event are not able to meet social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release from Missouri State Parks.

This is the second year in a row the Katy Trail Ride has been canceled. Last year's cancellation was due to Missouri River flooding.

The Katy Trail Ride is an annual five-day biking event that takes riders 250 miles across Missouri communities, bluffs and fields. The ride attracts about 350 participants nationally and internationally.

