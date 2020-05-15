Another 29 MU Health Care workers have been laid off, and 33 campus employees will be out of a job soon because their contracts will not be renewed.
The MU Health Care news came in a release linked to an MU website updated each Friday with budget-related changes. Although the website doesn't yet reflect it, that brings the number of people laid off from MU Health Care to 61 and MU total to 78.
“Hospitals and health systems across the country are facing similar financial challenges, and our organization is not alone in the need to make tough decisions to ensure long-term strength," Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care CEO, said in the release. "However, knowing we are not alone in these challenges doesn’t make this decision or this news any easier to share.”
MU furloughed 320 more staff members, for a total of 899 furloughs. The furloughs vary in length.
The employees whose contracts will not be renewed are administrators, non-tenure-track (NTT) faculty and staff, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said. The time when contracts expire varies, but most are either this month or August. The savings is $1.02 million, according to the website.
Non-tenure track faculty who have 12-month payment schedules but who will stop working in May will be paid the full amount of their contract, Basi said.
Last year, revisions were made to the Collected Rules and Regulations of the University of Missouri System extending how much notice NTT faculty were to be given if their contracts weren't going to be renewed. It is supposed to be six months for NTT faculty with two to five consecutive years of positive evaluations and one year for those with five or more years of positive evaluations; that is, unless there are extenuating circumstances.
"Unfortunately, the financial situation before us presents extenuating circumstances," according to a May 4 email to deans, department chairs and other faculty leaders from UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi and the chancellors of the other system campuses.
The budget website shows the number of voluntary and mandatory salary cuts is 995, up 209 from last week's update. According to the website, the 995 cuts amount to $3.8 million in savings.
The website, now in its second week, was created to provide general information on personnel and other changes at MU during the pandemic-related budget crisis.
The information is current through the previous Wednesday, so MU Health Care's latest layoffs are not included yet because they were announced Friday. The data does not break down campus job losses and furloughs by school or college.
Other recent changes include implementing a hiring freeze, spending restrictions and requiring schools and colleges to come up with budgets for fiscal 2021 that each reflect a 12.5% cut.
Last week, a committee was created to restructure and consolidate academic programs.