State budget cuts totaling $180 million — including $36.5 million from the University of Missouri System — were announced Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson.
The cuts, part of an overall reduction to state higher education institutions, include $2.4 million to the NextGen Precision Health Institute, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
UM President Mun Choi said the system isn’t alone in facing this challenge.
“Businesses and higher education institutions across the country are seeing many of the same impacts,” Choi said in an email. “Our goal is to ensure the long-term viability and mission of the university.”
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri reached 1,581 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, and Parson is forecasting further financial strain.
Between now and June 30, “we’re estimating a $500 million shortfall,” he said in his Wednesday press briefing. Parson said he is hopeful that federal funding will help to make up some of this gap.
Cuts announced Wednesday will also hit the Department of Transportation, the Office of Administration, the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Economic Development.
Budget officials warned that it may take years to financially recover from the impact of COVID-19.
“We are seeing unprecedented drops in revenue from the significant reduction of economic activity from people staying home,” state budget director Dan Haug said.
Statewide cuts to four-year universities totaled about $61 million.
UM officials were informed of the cuts earlier Wednesday, according to Basi, who added that system officials were not yet certain where all of the cuts would come from.
Basi said financial plans announced last week, like the system-wide pause on new hires and pay increases, were made in anticipation of budget cuts.
“Those actions will definitely mitigate part of that,” he said.
Other budget cuts include $6.4 million from the Department of Tourism, $11 million from community colleges and $12 million from the Department of Natural Resources’ water resource program. A complete list of cuts was released by Parson.
State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, remained confident that the financial impact could be limited.
“The short term cash flow issue created by moving back the tax filing deadline and the ongoing economic challenges related to COVID-19 is a reality that we are all going to have to work together to address,” Rowden said in a written statement. “But I believe the cash flow problem will be a short term issue and I am confident that we will be able to restore these dollars to Higher Education in the coming months.”