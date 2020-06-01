Seventy people housed at Fort Leonard Wood tested positive for COVID-19.

The Army post said in a news release that 500 soldiers and trainees in the 1st Battalion, 48th Infantry Regiment were tested over two days.

According to the release, the unit was tested when the soldiers arrived for basic combat training. All tests at that time were negative. Eighteen days after arrival, a trainee presented with symptoms and the additional testing was conducted. 

Most of the 70 who tested positive are asymptomatic and none have been hospitalized, the release said. Those with positive tests have been isolated to prevent further spread.

All buildings and training areas used by the unit have been sanitized.

