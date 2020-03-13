In a sports world that has turned upside downover the last few days, normalcy is expected to return with a game of high school basketball.
Cancellations and suspensions have been the name of the game for major sports across the country but for now, the Missouri High School Activities Association's girls basketball tournament will proceed as planned.
For Rock Bridge, this game was a year in the making. The Bruins will get their chance to avenge last year’s loss in the quarterfinal against the same team, Republic, in the same place.
Last year, when these two teams met in the quarterfinal, Republic squeaked out a 43-40 win to end Rock Bridge’s quest for its first Missouri Class 5 state championship since 2015.
Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel felt that the second quarter is what downed them last year after a great first quarter, which saw them lead 17-9. That lead was reduced to two at halftime and allowed Republic to hang around.
“We made some mistakes that probably I would like to have back, but it was a tough game and we just couldn’t get it at the end,” Nagel said. “This year, we’re focused and ready for what should be a great game.”
This year, while the two teams never met in the regular season, they faced similar opponents and are both on four-game winning streaks heading into their rematch.
Both had close first round games. Rock Bridge relied on a big spurt of three straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to hold on against Ozark 49-38. Republic had a much closer game against Kickapoo, narrowly getting a 63-57 win.
Even last year, Republic beat Kickapoo in the first round.
Some of the keys that Nagel highlighted includes getting good looks for shots and exploiting mismatches that might appear. The big one she said was competing.
“I didn’t feel we competed all 32 minutes last year, so it’s important that we emphasize that this year,” Nagel said. “It’s two teams that feel equal and are battle-tested, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens.”
Even with the recent coronavirus concerns, causing MSHSAA to announce that there will be a cap on spectators for the upcoming Class 4 and 5 games, Nagel is happy that they still get to play for now.
“I applaud MSHSAA for the great job they have done in having everyone’s safety in mind and doing the best they can to keep things going,” Nagel said.
She is also not concerned with what might happen in the future.
“What I tell the kids is to focus on the controllable, and not worry about the stuff that is out of their control.”
The winner moves on to the semifinals in Springfield, where they will await the winner of the Hazelwood Central-Troy Buchanan game. Tip off is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.